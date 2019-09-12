Fighting for the beauty deep within ourselves

We read in Ki Teitzei that HaShem will grant us respite from all our enemies all around us: are we growing nearer to that day?

And what about that enemy within: can we vanquish our baser selves and discover our own inner beauty as we prepare ourselves for Rosh Hashanah, the day in which we declare G-d's sovereignty over all creation, and ourselves fit to be His loyal subjects?

Tune in to one last solo performance by Yitzchak on this week's Temple Talk, as Rabbi Richman wraps up his spectacularly successful teaching tour in India, and prepares to head home to Israel.