'Free Palestine' spray-painted on California synagogue

A synagogue in the Fairfax District of California was defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti early Wednesday, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Rabbi Yonah Bookstein of the Babe Sale Congregation posted an image of the graffiti, which read “FREE PALESTINE”, on his Twitter account.

According to the report, vandals apparently waited for congregants to enter the synagogue just before 5:30 a.m. when they spray-painted the walls outside.

“It seems that the [perpetrators] waited for congregants to enter and then sprayed the [graffiti], so that when they come out they should see it”, Rabbi Bookstein was quoted as having said.

The graffiti, which was done on the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, was being painted over by midday.

Last month, police arrested a suspect after shots were fired by a BB gun at a synagogue in Valley Ridge, California.

No one was injured, but a car was damaged. Kollel students were studying in the building at the time of the incident.

In July, a synagogue in Woodland Hills, California, was vandalized with white paint in what the local rabbi described as a hate crime.