Dr. Adva Biton of Otzma Yehudit explains why she decided alongside her work as a scientist to enter political life as well.

Tamar Yonah speaks with Dr. Adva Biton from the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party and asks her about her party and the possibility that they will pass the threshold to get into the Knesset.

She also chats with Biton about the meanings of the loss she experienced when she lost her daughter Adele in a rock attack.