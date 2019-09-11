Netanyahu: Trump will continue powerful sanctions on Iran

PM says he believes Trump will maintain a tough stance against Iran even after firing Bolton and possibly meeting with Rouhani.

Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed concerns that Trump’s firing of John Bolton might signal a shift away from his administration’s hitherto tough stance against Iran.

In a special interview with Arutz Sheva, Netanyahu said he believed that, despite firing Bolton, Trump would “continue his powerful sanctions policy against Iran.”

“You can see that. Everyone said, ‘oh, it’s a reversal on Iran,’ and then half an hour later Trump imposed additional sanctions.”

Regarding a possible upcoming meeting between Trump and Rouhani, Netanyahu said he wasn’t sure if there would be such a meeting, but that, if there was, “I’m sure Trump’s position will be different from his predecessor’s.”

“Secretary of State Pompeo has put out very powerful demands on Iran which I think represent the gist of American policy,” he added.