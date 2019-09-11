What happens if no party can again form a government?

How do Yair Lapid and Stav Shafir relate to a scenario in which the current elections end just like the previous ones?

Gil Hoffman interviews Stav Shaffir, who is second on the left-wing Democratic Union list and Yair Lapid, who is second on the centrist Blue and White list.

They both tell him why it is important that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lose the September 17 election.

They both warn that if Netanyahu is reelected, Israeli democracy will be in danger. Gil asks Shaffir if she regrets leaving Labor now that her current party is only getting six seats in the polls, and he speculates with Lapid about what would happen if neither Netanyahu's Likud, nor Lapid's Blue and White can form a government.