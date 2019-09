US president announces new measures to fight growing use of vaping among American youth.

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would seek to ban the sale of flavored vaping products to combat the use of e-cigarettes by the youth.

"We are going to have to do something about it," Trump said in a meeting with reporters at the White House. He further called vaping a "new problem in the country."

The Food and Drug Administration will issue new guidelines against the sale of flavored vaping products in the coming months.