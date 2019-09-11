Trump: Bolton made mistakes

US President says John Bolton failed to get along with 'important people,' was 'way out of line' on Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump accused John Bolton of making "mistakes" and failing to get along with "important people" a day after firing his former National Security Adviser.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday, Trump said that Bolton's mistakes included insulting North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un by demanding that North Korea follow the "Libya model" of nuclear disarmament.

He also accused Bolton of being "way out of line" on Venezuela policy.

Trump announced his firing of Bolton in a series of tweets yesterday.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week," the president wrote.