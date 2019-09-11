Israeli company seeks to print 3D meat

Israeli 3D meat printer company Redefine Meat announced Wednesday that it had raised $6 million to develop its 3D-meat printing system, Globes reported.

Redefine Meat seeks to use 3D-printing technology to develop animal-free meat products.

"Our goal is not just to develop a new food product, but to introduce a new technology for developing, producing and scaling alt-meat products. We have already successfully printed great products for multiple foodie events, and over the coming 12 months, we will take the technology to the next level where we expect to make a huge impact on the meat market and the future of our planet. We're delighted to have secured this investment, and to be working with high-quality investors, who share our vision and can support Redefine Meat on its path to become an industry leader," said Redefine Meat cofounder and CEO Eshchar Ben-ShitriT.

"Our goal is not just to develop a new food product, but to introduce a new technology for developing, producing and scaling alt-meat products. We have already successfully printed great products for multiple foodie events, and over the coming 12 months, we will take the technology to the next level where we expect to make a huge impact on the meat market and the future of our planet. We're delighted to have secured this investment, and to be working with high-quality investors, who share our vision and can support Redefine Meat on its path to become an industry leader."

Redefine Meat seeks to launch its 3D-meat printer next year.