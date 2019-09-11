'Cameras Bill' fails in first reading

Opposition parties boycott vote on bill to install cameras at polling stations to prevent voter fraud. Bill fails to pass.

The 'Cameras Bill' to allow the placement of cameras at polling stations on election day failed to pass in its first reading in the Knesset Wednesday.

58 MKs voted in favor of the bill, below the 61-vote majority needed to pass.

Minister Aryeh Deri and MK Roy Folkman were absent from the vote. In addition, the opposition parties Blue and White, Labor, Meretz, the Joint Arab List, and Yisrael Beytenu boycotted the vote.

The Likud said: "The Cameras Bill fell because of one person - Avigdor Liberman - who joined Lapid-Gantz and the Arab parties to allow fraud ans the theft of votes. This is the government that Gantz and Lapid will establish: A left-wing government with Liberman, Ahmad Tibi, and Ayman Odeh in it as ministers."

The bill was presented Wednesday morning by Justice Minister Amir Ohana.

During the debate, Joint List leader Ayman Odeh shouted that Prime Minister Netanyahu was a "liar" and was ordered removed by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein.

The prime minister asked: "Where is Yisrael Beytenu? Where is Avigdor Liberman the zig-zagger? If he did not zig-zag, we would have passed the Cameras Bill, preventing forgery and preventing election theft. How can you protest photography, something we use on cell phones everywhere? The whole public space is filmed."