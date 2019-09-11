Remains of Israeli killed in Ethiopia plane crash identified

ZAKA volunteers locate remains of Avraham Matzliah 6 months after he and another Israeli were killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia.

Israeli rescue volunteers have located the remains of Avraham Matzliah, an Israeli citizen who was killed in an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash in March.

The body of Shimon Re'em, another Israeli who was killed in the crash, was found in June.

As soon as the plane crash was reported, the ZAKA rescue organization dispatched a team of volunteers who worked at the crash scene in Ethiopia for many days in harsh conditions to locate the victims.

"ZAKA volunteers have made great efforts to locate remains at the scene of the plane crash, with the arrival of the news that among the remains were also those of Avraham Matzliah, and in addition to identifying about a month ago the remains of the late Shimon Re'em's body, we know we completed the job and we made it easier for the bereaved families,” ZAKA chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav said.

He added: "When we embarked on the mission, we promised that we would not rest and will not rest until we bring to rest and bury Israel the two bodies of the Israelis, and in with divine grace we stood up to the mission despite the great distance, the difficult conditions which are almost impossible."

"Thank you, ZAKA volunteers, who have once again demonstrated operational ability, determination and dedication for the honor of the dead. Acknowledgments and praise to the Prime Minister, Mr. Binyamin Netanyahu and the staff of the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Defense Forces, who have worked tirelessly, and have used all their capabilities to reach this moment. Without you, it would not have been possible," Zahav said.