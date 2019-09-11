Netanyahu to meet Putin tomorrow

The leaders will discuss regional issues including the situation in Syria, with an emphasis on tightening military coordination.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will, tomorrow , Thursday, fly to a diplomatic visit in Sochi, Russia, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders will discuss regional issues including the situation in Syria, with an emphasis on tightening military coordination mechanisms.

Netanyahu will also meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and will be accompanied by the Director of the National Security Council, GOC Intelligence and GOC Operations.

This is the 13th time since September 2015 that Netanyahu meets with Putin.