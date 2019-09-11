10 Extraordinary Things to Do with Hydro Paint

Got some free time? a lust for renewal and some tired furniture? You’ve reached the right place! This is the time to creatively refresh an old piece of furniture or an old beloved item whose color faded with time. We have collected 10 original ideas for you, but you are most certainly welcome to use your imagination (and brushes).

BG Paint’s hydro paint is designated for wood and metal, made of eco-friendly materials, dries quickly, easy and comfortable to apply, washable, durable for use indoors (including in children’s and babies’ rooms) and outdoors, and is available in most of the fan colors, which means, in more than 550 shades.

So, what can you paint with hydro paint?

Freshen up your family dining area – one of the hottest trends in the field is the eclectic trend, meaning less use of structured systems and sets, and more of a collection of items that generate the whole. We recommend painting every two or three chairs in the dining area in a different color to make your space colorful. By the way, the chairs may be of different kinds and made of different materials and using the hydro paint you’ll be able to make them look trendier.

Paint metal lightning fixtures –know these industrial silvery metal lightning fixtures? They get stained and their color fades with time, which makes them less shiny. You can give them a new look by painting them with water-based hydro paint, which are also resistant to UV rays. It works well with a single lightning fixture, as well as with a group of fixtures that you can paint uniformly or in different colors (contrasting or complementary).

Paint your bed – want to renew your bedroom or your children’s bedroom by minimum effort and costs? Paint only your bed using hydro paint. Whether it’s made of wood or metal, you can freshen up the entire room by painting only one dominant item such as the bed’s base. If the room is shared by more than one child, you can paint each one’s bed in a different color, and by that you’ll define each kid’s private area.

Identical dressers in complementary colors – the night dressers on the sides of your bed may be turned into refreshing color stains in your bedroom. Each dresser may be painted as the negative of the other one, for example: paint the frame and the drawers in different colors and flip the colors for the other dresser. Here are some nice color pairs: dark brown and light blue, black and white, grey and yellow, pale pink and mocha, mint and dark grey, and more.

New garden furniture – well, not exactly new, but renewed. The color of our outdoor furniture tends to fade with time, whether it’s wooden or metal furniture (the paint is not suitable for plastic furniture). Summer is a good time to freshen up your furniture and paint the items with colorful, gentle colors. The pieces may be painted uniformly to create a visual harmony, and you may also decide on two or three colors (using more than three colors might create an unpleasant visual load). Hydro paint won’t only give your furniture a new look, but will also protect the pieces from radiation, fading and wear for years.

Paint only the furniture legs – give the furniture legs a modern touch by painting them in a cool color. For example, renew your desk and wood/metal chair by painting only their legs, from the bottom up until 20% of their height. It is recommended to mark a line using a pencil to make the painting accurate and good-looking.

Renew shelves or a bookcase – while waiting for the children to go back to school, you can freshen up the shelves and paint them with fresh hydro paint having a sophisticated mat-silk finishing. The shelves will now be washable and easy to clean thanks to the paint, and will also be suitable for use in children’s and babies’ rooms fearlessly. Note that hydro paint is flat and so the natural wood texture of wooden furniture cannot be seen through it.

Paint boxes and baskets – in magazines, movies and TV shows, everything is always organized in uniform boxes and containers, creating, of course, a chic and harmonic look. So instead of replacing all of the baskets in the room and waste money – paint them in a uniform color. Rooms that have toy boxes in different sizes and the same color are visually quiet and have a modern look.

Highlight instead of hide – sometimes the house and garden spaces are crossed by essential pipes. Instead of trying to hide them, maybe you should actually highlight and revive them using a dominant color. A rusty or peeling pipe may become a modern/urban-looking pipe, just like air-conditioning or ventilation ducts that are sometimes integrated into the design of the space.

Multicolor stools – instead of engaging in a big renovation project, you can make a small refreshment. Paint some old stools (from your storage, flea markets or even the streets) in trendy, happy colors, such as summery pastel colors like light pink, yellow, mint, pistachio, light blue or mocha. Place the finished items in different spots across the house and put fresh green flowerpots above them. The house will now have a new look, by minimum investment and costs.

BG Paint’s hydro paint for wood or metal is a water-based paint. It’s a flat top paint with a mat-silk finishing, suitable for use indoors and outdoors. The hydro paint perfectly covers wood, metal and walls, and thanks to the very high acrylic solids percentage, the painting is easy and convenient, and the look that is crated after drying is uniform and smooth. The paint is even suitable for painting galvanized metals, as it grants protection against oxidation and corrosion in metals, and against mold and rotting in wood. The hydro paint is eco-friendly and user-friendly and does not contain lead. It has a great covering ability and is sold in containers of 0.9 liters, 2.5 liters and 4.5 liters. Precise instructions for use may be found on the product label or in the Hydro page on our website.