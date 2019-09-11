Smotrich: Noam isn't even close to making it into the Knesset

Transportation Min. blasts new right-wing party for trying to pull Yamina down with it. 'Ugly attempt to harm Religious Zionism.'

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) responded Wednesday to a campaign but the new Noam party attacking senior Yamina candidates Ayelet Shaked and Naftali Bennett.

The campaign, aimed at pulling Religious Zionist voters away from Yamina in support of Noam, used the slogan "Yamina zeh smola" (Yamina is to the left). Yamina literally means "to the right," while "smola" means "to the left."

Another Noam ad, scheduled to be published in weekend newspapers on Friday, reads: "Bennett and Shaked are tricking us again - this time, go with your heart. Choose a Jewish state."

"Noam's little backers know that they're not even close to touching the floor of the electoral threshold, so in the past few weeks they've joined [Blue and White leader MK Yair] Lapid, [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman and [Democratic Union leader] Stav Shaffir in their ugly attempts to harm Religious ZIonism," he tweeted.

"The 'Just Not Yamina' party. Like the one who didn't make the flight course so he joins an anti-aircraft missile unit - 'if I can't fly, no one will fly.' With G-d's help, we will be victorious, both over the left and over them."