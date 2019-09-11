Saudi Arabia criticizes Netanyahu's sovereignty pledge

Saudi Arabia asserts that Netanyahu's promise to apply sovereignty to Jordan Valley is "a flagrant violation" of the UN charter.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday denounced Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's announcement that he would apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea area after the election.

The Kingdom asserted that Netanyahu’s announcement was “a very dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people”, according to the Saudi Gazette.

“Netanyahu’s announcement represents a flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the principles of international law and international norms,” said the government in Riyadh, which also called for an urgent meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to develop a plan of action in order to confront Netanyahu’s pledge.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi also criticized Netanyahu’s announcement earlier on Tuesday and warned that the pledge to annex the Jordan Valley would drag the region into violence.

"Netanyahu's intention to apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea" would "push the whole region towards violence," Safadi said, according to AFP.

The United Nations, meanwhile, warned Netanyahu that his plan to annex the Jordan Valley if re-elected would have no "international legal effect."