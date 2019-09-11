Lapid: An unsuccessful election trick

MK Yair Lapid blasts PM: Netanyahu has been Prime Minister for 13 years, who stood in his way of applying sovereignty in the Jordan Valley?

MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White) on Tuesday evening blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's announcement that he would apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea area after the election.

"Netanyahu has been Prime Minister for 13 years, who was standing in his way of applying sovereignty in the Jordan Valley? This is an election trick and it's not even a particularly successful trick because the lie is so transparent. He doesn't want to annex territories, he wants to annex votes from [Bezalel] Smotrich," charged Lapid.

Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh said, “This is not just an election spin. The right-wing’s apartheid vision is made up of two parallel moves - erasing the civilian status of Arabs in Israel and annexing the territories. They do not want to make the West Bank part of the State of Israel, they want to make the State of Israel an extension of the West Bank. A reality in which a minority of Jewish citizens control a majority of Palestinian subjects without rights."

MK Ofer Cassif (Hadash) said, "In this election, it is either prison or apartheid. In order to escape prison, Netanyahu will try to annex tens of thousands of Palestinians while denying them rights: official apartheid. Only a large Joint List can send him to prison and eliminate apartheid. No to annexation – no to occupation!"

Labor-Gesher chairman MK Amir Peretz attacked, “We are waiting for the day when Bibi will make a spin about the social emergency or about the cost of living. We propose to apply sovereignty to the underprivileged and to the hundreds of thousands of children below the poverty line. Bibi is afraid of losing the election because he knows that Benny Begin was the symptom of tens of thousands of voters leaving the Likud in the last few weeks in favor of Labor-Gesher. Bibi sees himself. We see people first and foremost."

MK Heba Yazbak (Balad) said in response to the Prime Minister's statement, "Netanyahu is trying to win the elections on the backs of 65,000 Palestinians who have so far suffered from occupation and, if the Jordan Valley is annexed, will suffer under an apartheid regime. Someone should remind Netanyahu that annexing occupied territory is contrary to international law. It is an irreparable injustice and every sane voice in the country and in the world must resist it!"