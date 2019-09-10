Remembering 9/11 in Jerusalem

Two pillars of light illuminate the Jerusalem sky as Israel commemorates 18th Anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

In a ceremony held on Tuesday evening at the KKL-JNF 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza in Jerusalem Park, a “Tribute in Light”, two illuminated pillars 300 meters tall were lit up, shining from Emek Ha’arazim all the way to Route 1, marking 18 years since the 9/11 attacks.

At the ceremony, held by KKL-JNF and JNF-USA, the beams were lit up by the Prime Minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, KKL-JNF Chief Development Officer Ronnie Vinnikov and JNF-USA Chief Israel Officer Eric Michaelson.

The “Tribute in Light” has been held each year in New York in remembrance of the victims of the September 11th attacks, with Israel being the first country to participate in this ceremony outside of the United States.

“Tribute in Light” will continue through the annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Wednesday until the morning of 9/12.