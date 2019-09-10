Right holds 58 seats, left 52 seats in latest poll, Likud regains lead after previous polls showed Blue and White ahead.

The Likud has regained the lead over the Blue and White party after previous polls showed the center-left party pulling a head by one Knesset seat.

According to the poll, which was published by Channel 13 News, if the elections were held today, the Likud would receive 32 seats while Blue and White would receive 31 seats,

The Joint Arab List, Yamina, and Yisrael Beyteinu parties all tied for third place with nine seats each.

The haredi parties United Torah Judaism and Shas would both receive seven seats. The Democratic Union and Labor-Gesher lists would receive six seats each, The Otzma Yehudit party would clear the electoral threshold and receive four seats.

The poll showed the right-wing bloc, without Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu party, would receive 58 seats, while the left-wing and Arab bloc would receive 52 seats.