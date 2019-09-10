Yamina: PM's sovereignty promise just 'spin'

Yamina party demands Cabinet vote on PM's promise to apply sovereignty tomorrow. 'Otherwise the whole nation will know it was for votes.'

The Yamina party dismissed Prime Minister Netanyahu's announcement that he would apply sovereignty over the Jordan Valley as "spin."

"Netanyahu explained why voters must vote Yamina and not Likud," the party stated. "Because of the Bibi-Trump program, which allows sovereignty to be applied only to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, leaving the surrounding areas. This is how Netanyahu invites Gantz to the government "

"Only a big, strong Yamina will make sure Area C will not be abandoned," the party added.

"And in relation to the Jordan Valley - we are calling on Netanyahu this evening to pass a government decision as the sovereignty has applied to Jerusalem. No legislation is needed. We will immediately vote in favor. Otherwise, the entire nation of Israel knew that it was a cheap political spin meant to scramble votes."

Netanyahu stated at a press conference Tuesday evening that the Trump Administration's "Deal of the Century" presented a "great opportunity to apply Israeli sovereignty to Judea and Samaria and other areas."