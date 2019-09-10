US sanctions Hamas, ISIS, Iran

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing new sanctions on various terrorist organizations Tuesday.

The sanctions targeted organizations affiliated with Hamas, ISIS, al Qaeda, and and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Qods-Force.

“Since the horrific attacks of 9/11, the U.S. government has refocused its counterterrorism efforts to constantly adapt to emerging threats. President Trump’s modernized counterterrorism Executive Order enhances the authorities we use to target the finances of terror groups and their leaders to ensure they are as robust as possible,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

“These new authorities will allow the U.S. Government to starve terrorists of resources they need to attack the United States and our allies, and will hold foreign financial institutions who continue to do business with them accountable. These new tools aid our unrelenting efforts to cut off terrorists from their sources of support and deprive them of the funds required to carry out their destructive activities. They serve as a powerful deterrent to radical terror groups and those seeking to aid their nefarious goals.”