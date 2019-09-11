Pencil case, notebook, and knife: Arrested in Hevron

15-year-old Muslim arrested near Cave of Patriarchs after knife discovered in backpack.

A 15-year-old Muslim was arrested at a checkpoint near the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron after Border Police fighters located a knife inside his school backpack.

The fighters detained the suspect and searched the case he was carrying on his back. They found a knife hidden in a bag between the pencil case, notebooks, textbooks, and other school supplies.

Border Police say this is the second time in recent days that an Arab armed with a knife has been caught trying to enter the Cave of the Patriarchs compound.

"The Border Police fighters stationed there will continue to thwart terror and guard the lives of visitors and worshipers the Cave of the Patriarchs," a Border Police Spokesman said.