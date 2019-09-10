EU must be 'proactive and preventive' in fight against terror

EU Commissioner urges removal of 'terrorist content' from internet, says only way to address terror threat is by working together.

European Commissioner for the Security Union on Tuesday addressed the World Summit on Counter-terrorism conference held by the International Institute for Counter Terrorism at IDC Herzliya in Israel.

In his remarks, Commissioner Sir Julian King said: "The EU (European Union - ed.) can only address the terrorist threat by joining our efforts and applying a proactive and preventive rather than a purely reactive approach. In particular, we need to cut off terrorists from their resources –both human and financial resources."

"We also need to cut the space in which terrorists operate and be able to protect both our citizens and infrastructures. The further we advance in the fight against terrorism, the more evident it becomes that we need to better tackle the underlying factors facilitating radicalization towards violent and extremist ideology.

"At the same time, we must also strengthen the society's resilience to terrorist propaganda. We want to ensure that terrorist content is taken off the web and that companies play a more active role in detecting such content."