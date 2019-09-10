Rabbi Kanievsky campaigns for UTJ ahead of election

Leader of Lithuanian haredim travels around the country for flurry of UTJ campaign events in final days before election.

Ahead of the final stretch before elections, Lithuanian haredi leader Rabbi Haim Kanievsky is expected to attend election conferences for United Torah Judaism throughout the country.

According to the preparatory committee of Degel Hatorah, tomorrow, Wednesday, Rabbi Kanievsky will attend an election conference in Ofakim; On Thursday he will attend conferences in Rehasim and Afula, and on Saturday night will attend an election conference in Tel Aviv to try to convince traditional voters to vote for UTJ.

This Sunday, an election rally held by the two factions that make up UTJ - Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah - will take place on the streets of Jerusalem. It is to see the attendance of rabbinical leaders of both parties.

"The fact that the ‘Minister of Torah’ is troubling himself to embark, despite his extraordinary age, on hundreds of kilometers of travel around the country requires everyone to take extra effort and add more and more supporters to the party that sanctifies Heaven and stands in the face of those seeking to threaten Israel's Torah," the preparatory committee said.