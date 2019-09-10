Rivlin hosts 'Women in Diplomacy Network'

"It is not just for women to fight for gender equality. We must all demand it and work towards it," President tells female diplomats.

President Reuven Rivlin today hosted the Women in Diplomacy Network at Beit HaNasi, which brings together Israeli women diplomats and women diplomats representing their countries in Israel.

The network was established in 2012 by Israeli women diplomats together with the diplomatic community in Israel. It is a support network for women diplomats throughout their career and a platform for ideas and initiatives to address the question of "gender equality" in the world of diplomacy.

“Women have fought and continue to fight for the right to represent their countries as diplomats. The fight for equality was, and still is, a just cause, and you are proof of its success,” said the president. “In your professional life you bring greater diversity, a different perspective and fresh thinking to the world of foreign policy conflict resolution and diplomacy. In our complex and challenging world, that has never been more important. It is not just for women to fight for gender equality. We must all demand it and work towards it.”

The president added, “We cannot imagine history without the many great and courageous woman who did not wait for any man's approval in order to fulfill their calling and change the world. Here in Israel, Golda Meir served as an early role model for us.” The president also remarked that he hopes to see a woman president in the coming years.

“We are proud to see Israeli women in the roles of President of the Supreme Court, Governor of the Bank of Israel, government ministers, party leaders, IDF general, Nobel Prize winner and CEOs of major companies. But there is still much more to do. We must do more to bring Arab and haredi women into the workforce and to positions of leadership, and we must work harder to ensure there are more women ministers and MKs. As elections approach, I urge all Israeli women to make your voice heard and seek elected office and positions of influence, especially in decision- making on conflict resolution, foreign policy and security,” he concluded.