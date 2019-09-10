Free public transportation on election day

Free bus, train, trips expected to encourage Israelis to go out and vote.

The Central Elections Committee, together with the Transportation Ministry, has approved a move to allow 630 intercity bus lines, as well as Israel Railways, to run free of charge on election day.

The free trips will begin Monday, September 16, at 8:00p.m., and end with the end of service on Tuesday, September, 17.

Those riding buses will be able to board without showing a Rav Kav card or otherwise paying the fare, as long as the bus line is included in the list of free lines.

Passengers boarding trains will be able to print out an "election day ticket" from the automated ticket machines or receive one from the counter.

Trips to and from Eilat will be free for those who are eligible and have pre-registered with Egged's hotline (*2800).

Central Elections Committee Director-General Orly Adas noted that in the coming elections, the number of free bus lines has been expanded. She added that she expects that the initiative will help Israeli citizens vote easily and safely, even if they are located far from the voting station they are registered to vote at.