Haredi MKs pledge to block 'land for peace' concessions

Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) has clarified that he will oppose any agreements which including giving parts of Israel's land to Muslims.

"The UTJ party has committed to continuing to oppose any retreat from the land of Israel," Litzman said. "We do not support, and are not interested in, giving up parts of the Land of Israel. We will continue with this stance, which is supported by our Council of Torah Sages."

MK Uri Maklev, also of UTJ, reiterated his colleague's stance.

"The rulings which Israel's sages have given was to oppose such agreements. This ruling is relevant today as well. And our opinions and votes on every subject are according to what the sages tell us."

In 2017, UTJ's MK Moshe Gafni claimed that it is permitted to dismantle Jewish settlements in exchange for peace.

"The first important thing is that the State of Israel be a Jewish state, otherwise we have no right to conduct negotiations with the Palestinians - they were here before us, we removed them from here," he said then, adding that "if we do not have the historical right that the Jewish people have here, we have no rights."