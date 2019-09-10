Missing Israeli hiker found in Montenegro

Man had set out on hike with group near Lake Biograd, but contact had been lost with him since last night after he broke off from group.

A 79-year-old Israeli traveler went missing during a hike in the area of Lake Biograd in Montenegro.

The hiker, who came with an organized group, had at a certain point broken off from the rest of the group and lost his way. Contact had been lost with him since last night.

The Department of Israelis Abroad in the Consular Division of the Foreign Ministry, and the Israeli Consul in Belgrade, Noa Levy, handled the event together with the insurance company PassportCard and the Magnus international search and rescue group.

Searches for the hiker had been underway since yesterday, with many local forces dispatched overnight to locate him. At the same time, Magnus' search, rescue and drone teams were dispatched to the site to reinforce and manage the searches.

This morning, the hiker was found in good condition and health.