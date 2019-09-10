Abbas: US does not respect international law

PA chairman asserts that the United States did not respect international law when it moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Monday that the United States did not respect international law when it moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

"We always expect the US ... to respect the international law," Abbas said in a speech in Ramallah, according to the Xinhua news agency.

"But we discovered that it has its own laws and legislations, and therefore, it believes that when it orders, the orders will be respected, and then it moved its embassy to Jerusalem," he added.

"Moving the US embassy to Jerusalem was contrary to what had been agreed upon with the former US administrations," Abbas claimed, adding that "the US hasn't respected the decisions it had signed and backed."

The PA, which views Jerusalem as the capital of a future Palestinian state, has been at odds with the Trump administration and has boycotted it ever since it recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in late 2017 and relocated the US embassy to the city.

The PA has also rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled, claiming it is biased in Israel’s favor.

A recent report in Israel indicated that PA officials are re-thinking their boycott of the US administration.

Abbas, however, later made clear that relations with the current US administration will not resume unless Trump "recognizes the source of authority for the peace process and UN resolutions and accepts the two-state solution."