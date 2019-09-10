Rocking the boat in Bal Harbour

From anti-BDS legislation to fighting anti-Semitic hate crimes, Gabe Groisman has a town to run.

Mayor Gabe Groisman captains a town of just a few thousand folk, but he’s making waves from coast to coast and even internationally.

Eve sailed into the Miami area in lieu of Hurricane Dorian for a beautiful Shabbat as scholar in residence and landed a terrific interview with a man who’s determined to sink injustice.

From anti-BDS legislation to codifying anti-Semitic hate crimes, he floats his ideas and then anchors them in law, inspiring other mayors to follow in his wake and push back the tidal wave of vilification of Israel and Jews.

He schools Eve on the upstream battles and work with global peers to end the hate and help those adrift on the sea of inaction.