Zarif: Netanyahu just wants a war

Iran’s Foreign Minister responds to Netanyahu's revelation that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Monday that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu “cries wolf” after Netanyahu revealed that Tehran had been developing nuclear weapons at a secret site.

“The possessor of real nukes cries wolf,” Zarif tweeted, in a reference to Israel’s own presumed nuclear arsenal.

“He & #B_Team just want a war, no matter innocent blood & another $7 TRILLION. Remember his “GUARANTEE” of "positive reverberations" in ’02? This time, he assuredly won’t be on the sidelines watching,” added the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Zarif uses the term “B-team” in a reference to Netanyahu as well as US National Security Adviser John Bolton.

In the past, the Iranian Foreign Minister asserted that Bolton and Netanyahu had lured President Donald Trump into leaving the 2015 nuclear deal, adding that demands for zero enrichment of uranium by his country would backfire and actually prompt Iran to accelerate its enrichment.

Netanyahu revealed earlier on Monday that Israel had discovered another secret nuclear facility in Iran, located near the city of Abadeh.

"When Iran realized that they uncovered the site," Netanyahu continued, "they destroyed the site. They just wiped it out."

"This is what I have to say to the tyrants of Tehran: Israel knows what you're doing. Israel knows when you're doing it. And Israel knows where you're doing it," he warned.

"I call on the international community to wake up, to realize that Iran is systematically lying, and I call on the international community to join President Trump's sanctions to exert more pressure on Iran."

Netanyahu’s revelation came as France tries to arrange a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Trump said on Monday that he had "no problem" meeting with Rouhani hours after Netanyahu revealed the existence the Iranian secret nuclear.

The President made the statement while speaking to reporters at the White House.

So far, the Iranian President has rejected a meeting with Trump and has made clear that he will not meet Trump unless all sanctions against Tehran are unilaterally lifted by the US.