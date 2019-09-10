South Korean military says North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles from South Pyongan province toward the east.

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Tuesday morning (local time) in what is believed to be another missile test, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

According to the report, the projectiles were fired from South Pyongan province toward the east.

North Korea has conducted a series of missile tests in recent weeks, including one launch that was supervised by leader Kim Jong Un and was reportedly a test of a "newly developed" weapon.

The tests come as talks between the US and North Korea on denuclearization continue to stall, having broken down after the failed summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump in February in Vietnam.

Trump has said he's "not happy" about North Korea's persistent testing of short-range missiles but denied the launches violate any agreement.

The North’s latest test came hours after a North Korean official said Monday that the country is willing to restart denuclearization negotiations with the US later this month if the Trump administration presents satisfactory new proposals.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement published by North Korean state media and quoted by The Hill that the country may end negotiations if the US proposals are not adequate.

Choe argued that the US has had ample time to come up with new possibilities that will satisfy North Korea.