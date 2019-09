What would an Israeli victory look like? How should Israel go about achieving a victory over her enemies, from Hamas in the south to Hezbollah in the north? The Land Of Israel Network,

Flash 90 Naftali Bennett Josh Hasten shares some interviews from Sunday’s Israel Victory Project conference held in Ramat Gan including comments from Naftali Bennett. The conference brought together politicians, academics, journalists, military experts and others to discuss their views on how Israel should go about achieving a victory over her enemies, from Hamas in the south to Hezbollah in the north, and all others who seek Israel’s demise and refuse to accept the existence of a Jewish State.





