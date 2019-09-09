Joint Arab List head Knesset Member Ayman Odeh revealed in an interview he gave to Palestinian Authority official television that overthrowing Netanyahu is a major national goal.

According to Odeh, this is because of Netanyahu's great influence on the United States, a greater influence than any of his predecessors leading the Israeli government.

In an report by the Palestinian Media Institute, Knesset Member Odeh pointed as evidence to three of Netanyahu's significant achievements in recent years as a demonstration of Netanyahu's negative impact: the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli sovereign territory, and the U.S. exit from the Iranian nuclear agreement. All these Odeh attributed to Netanyahu.

He said "Netanyahu must be overthrown to overthrow the United States peace plan."

The Institute notes that when the Knesset Member spoke of "a national goal" to defeat Netanyahu, he clearly spoke as a Palestinian and not an Israeli.

Researchers quoted the full statement: "The overthrow of Binyamin Netanyahu is a bleeding stab to the Deal of the Century. From 1948 to the present, was there an Israeli prime minister who influenced American decision-making like Binyamin Netanyahu? Ben Gurion, Sharon, Eshkol, Golda Meir, Barak, Sharon, or Olmert? Transferring the US Embassy to Jerusalem - Netanyahu. Thinking of the Golan as Israeli Territory - Netanyahu. U.S. withdrawal from the agreement with Iran - Netanyahu. To overthrow this government together with Binyamin Netanyahu is a great national goal."