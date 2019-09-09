Nahum Nevies, who was critically wounded in a terrorist ramming attack at Elazar Junction in Gush Etzion last month, returned to full consciousness.

The hospital reported he is communicating with family members, performing tasks, recovering slowly, and today was transferred from the neurosurgical intensive care unit to a regular inpatient ward.

17-year-old Nahum was evacuated to Hadassah on the day of the attack in critical condition, with a serious head injury. He was immediately operated on by neurosurgeon Dr. Samuel Moskowici and anesthetist Dr. Abu-Jaris Thamer, in complex surgery that saved his life.

His family stays beside him constantly and asks the public to continue praying for his recovery but to avoid visits, as he is still weak and in need of rest and further treatments.