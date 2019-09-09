Disaster in Spain: 'Magic child'

Suf Adler, 22-year-old from Ramat Hasharon, left for climbing trip earlier this month but was killed yesterday.

Suf Adler, a 22-year-old man from Ramat Hasharon, is the Israeli who was killed yesterday after falling from high altitude during mountain climbing in northeastern Spain.

The Foreign Ministry reported that his family had received the news, and the Israeli Consul in Madrid and the Department of Israelis Abroad in the Consular Affairs Division assisted the family.

Mickey Marianfeld, the sister of the late Adler sadly said, "He was a very responsible climber who was killed at the thing he loved to do. It was his life. We don't know all the details yet. He will be missed by us all very much. Just a magic child."

Last month, Yosef Levy, a 25-year-old Israeli yeshiva student from Beer Sheva, died in a beach on Cozumel Island, Mexico. Initial investigation indicates the young man lost consciousness during a challenging water sports and nature event. Medical teams and naval forces were called to the scene and found him lifeless.

The same week, the body of Aya Na'amana, a 22-year-old Israeli young woman, was found in the Danakil Desert in Ethiopia. Na'amana, a civil engineering student, was visiting the country as part of a Technion delegation.