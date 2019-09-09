Foreign Minister: 'World must unite to stop Iran'

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) reacted to the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) announcement that Iran had violated the nuclear agreement.



"I appeal to the governments of France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the other partners to the agreement to immediately announce the activation of the existing mechanism for discussing breach of the agreement and to lead the cancellation of the agreement and joining with the US sanctions against Iran."



"History shows time and again that surrendering to tyrants results in violence and not peace. The world must unite and stop Iran's efforts to attain nuclear power and its support for regional and global terrorism," he added.

Recently, traces of uranium were discovered at a secret Tehran weapons warehouse uncovered last year by Israel.

On Sunday, Ali Akbar Salehi, chief of Iran's atomic agency, blamed European powers for the fact that Iran breached the terms of the nuclear deal, claiming they left Iran little choice but to scale back its commitments.