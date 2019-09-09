'I'm disappointed that Liberman has joined the Left again'

PM blasts former Defense Minister: 'He used to say that he would eliminate Hamas chief within 48 hours. Now he's working with Arab MKs.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blasted his former defense minister, Avidgor Liberman, on Monday, over Liberman’s opposition to a Likud-backed bill which would permit election observers to use cameras in voting areas to combat voter fraud.

In a video message Monday afternoon, Netanyahu accused Liberman of joining with Arab lawmakers to block the passage of the “Camera Law”.

“There is absolutely no reason for anyone who wants to protect the integrity of our elections to oppose the Camera Law, which will prevent election fraud,” said Netanyahu.

“Nevertheless, I’m not all that surprised that Lapid and Gantz joined with Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh to bury the Camera Law, because they are working together towards a left-wing government which will include Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh as ministers.”

“What does disappoint me is that Liberman again has joined with the Left and the Arab parties. He used to say that if given 48 hours he would eliminate Haniyeh,” continued Netanyahu, referring to Liberman’s election pledge that if he were made Defense Minister, he would liquidate the leader of the Hamas terror group.

“Now in 48 hours he has zigzagged and is now with Ahmed Tibi and Ayman Odeh. So I have just one response to all those who are looking to use fraud in our elections, to steal the election: We must turn out en masse to the ballots and vote…only Likud.”

Netanyahu released the video statement shortly after the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee refused to advance the Camera Law proposal.