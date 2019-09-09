Netanyahu offers to drop 'Camera Law'

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday offered a compromise on the Camera Law, Israel Hayom reported.

The compromise, proposed to Central Elections Committee Chairman Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, included 3,000 supervisors and the option to photocopy 2,000 identity cards, which will be compared to the lists of people registered to vote at each voting station, with an emphasis on those voting stations known to be problematic.

In exchange, the Likud would withdraw its Camera Law bill.

One of the issues the Likud is most concerned about is that of voting station staff placing votes into envelopes and into the boxes in place of individuals who did not arrive to vote at their station. The Likud has offered Melcer that in addition to placing 3,000 supervisors with cameras, a committee representative who is not a political representative will photocopy identity cards so that they can later be compared with the list and prevent fraud. The Likud is especially concerned about 2,000 voting stations with unusually high and suspicious voter turnout, Israel Hayom noted.

MK David Bitan, who serves as the Likud's representative on the committee, told Melcer that if his proposal is accepted, Likud will withdraw the bill.

Melcer, for his part, requested time to examine the issue with the committee and see if it is technically feasible. Melcer has opposed the use of supervisors' personal phones.

If the law does go up for a vote, it is unlikely to pass, since Yisrael Beytenu MKs have changed their minds and no longer support it.