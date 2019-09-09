Likud minister: 'The Left is spreading lies'

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) on Monday criticized the "lies" of senior Blue and White officials who claimed a law allowing cameras in voting booths is intended to support refusal to accept the results of the election.

"Look at the lies the Left is spreading," Akunis told Reshet Bet.

He noted that "unfortunately, if Likud and right-wing voters do not wake up, it could be that we will lose the elections."

"We're democratic.Blue and White leaders MKs Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz claim that Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Likud party will not accept the results of the elections - that is just a propagandist lie."

He also noted that the transfer of the government in such a case would be smooth and uneventful: "Are you asking serious questions? This is leftist propaganda. Of course it will."

However, he emphasized: "If we do not ensure the purity of elections, then parties which are not expected to pass the electoral threshold - such as Balad - will pass the threshold."