Cyclone Dorian heading towards UK

Dorian, now a post-tropical cyclone, is currently dumping heavy rains and blowing 90mph winds on eastern Canada and is expected to continue lashing the country before heading out to sea on Tuesday.

Eighty percent of Canada's Nova Scotia was left without power Sunday, after electricity lines and trees were uprooted by the storm. From Nova Scotia, Dorian made its way to Newfoundland, which it is expected to pass on early Monday.

"Dorian will continue to have significant impacts in portions of eastern Canada tonight," the National Hurricane Center noted Sunday. "Dangerous storm surge impacts are likely in portions of the northeastern Gulf of St. Lawrence and western Newfoundland. Tropical-storm-force should continue over portions of Newfoundland."

Some forecasters expect Dorian to be absorbed by another low-pressure system by Tuesday, the New York Post noted. But according to The Sun, the merge between Dorian and Storm Gabriel will bring winds gusting at 70 mph and heavy downpours to the United Kingdom.

A weather warning has been issued for South West England and South Wales, the site said, adding that flooding and power outages may occur. The Evening Standard noted that the forecast, with a high of 16 degrees, is "a good few degrees below" seasonal average. But by Wednesday, Dorian will have moved out to sea.

Dorian first made landfall last week in the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, with sustained winds of 185 mph an gusts over 220 mph. So far, there have been 48 confirmed deaths from Dorian, but numbers are expected to rise in the coming days.