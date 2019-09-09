Gantz: There will be no rotation with Netanyahu

Blue and White party chairman MK Benny Gantz has decided to advance legislation that would not allow a Prime Minister to serve under indictment.

According to a report in the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, the move is, in essence, a commitment by Gantz that there will be no rotation in the role of Prime Minister with Binyamin Netanyahu as long as he is under the threat of being indictment. Sources in Blue and White said Gantz does not rule out the possibility of a rotation with another Likud candidate.

The bill states that "a Prime Minister who has been charged with a criminal offense for serious offenses will not be able to hold office." Under the present law, a Prime Minister who has been indicted can continue to serve until a final judgment is given in his case, after all appeals have been heard.

Senior officials in Blue and White said, according to the report, "Blue and White will not sit with Netanyahu, not even in a rotation, as long as legal proceedings against him are in progress."

Gantz last week announced his intention to act to form a government without the haredi factions and without Ministers Rafi Peretz and Bezalel Smotrich.

"I will set up a government without extortion," Gantz said, sparking widespread criticism of him by haredi members of the Knesset.