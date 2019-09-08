Avner Netanyahu to participate in 'The Chase' quiz show

PM's son Avner will appear in the fourth season of 'The Chase' quiz show on Kan 11.

Avner Netanyahu, son of the prime minister, will participate in the fourth season of The Chase quiz show program on television channel Kan 11.

The Chase is a TV quiz show in which a team of four contestants competes against a professional quizzer - the "chaser."

The program is hosted by Ido Rosenblum, who has hosted a number of TV quiz shows in the past.

Nine years ago, Avner Netanyahu competed in the World Bible Quiz and won third place.

In the past, Sara Netanyahu's three brothers have won first places in Bible quizzes: Amaziah Ben-Artzi was the Deputy Winner of the World Bible for Jewish Youth; Matanya Ben Artzi won the National Bible Quiz at just 10, and Hagai Ben-Artzi was even crowned the winner of the World Bible Quiz.

The father of Sarah Netanyahu, Shmuel Ben-Artzi, was one of the senior Bible teachers in Israel, and even authored a popular textbook for Bible quiz exams.