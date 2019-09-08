President Rivlin's chief of staff gives birth to 12th child

Chief of Staff of the President's Residence, Rivka Ravitz, gives birth to a son. Ravitz has been working for Rivlin since 1999.

Rivka Ravitz, Chief of Staff of the President's Residence, gave birth to a son on Sunday, her 12th child.

President Reuben (Ruby) Rivlin congratulated her on Twitter: "Congratulations to our dear devoted chief of staff Rivka Ravitz and the dear father Yitzhak Ravitz, on the birth of a son. A new brother and uncle to the entire Ravitz family. You should raise him with pleasure and love with God 's help."

Ravitz, 42, has been working by Rivlin's side since 1999. Until recently, she lived with her family in Beitar Illit, where her husband Yitzhak was Deputy Mayor. In September 2018, they moved to Kiryat Yearim where her husband is currently the head of the local council.



