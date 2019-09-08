Mysterious death of former Hezbollah leader

Sheikh Ali Hatoum, a former Hezbollah leader, found dead in his home outside of Beirut.

A former Hezbollah leader was found dead in his apartment outside of Beirut Sunday, Lebanese media outlets reported.

Sheikh Ali Hatoum, who was a senior member of the Iranian-backed Shia terrorist organization before his departure from the group two years ago, was found dead in his home in Bourj el-Barajneh, a suburb of Beirut.

Citing unnamed sources, Lebanon24 reported that there was “no security action related to the killing of the [Hezbollah]” official, noting that Hatoum was no longer affiliated with the terror group.

No cause of death has been reported thus far, and local officials are expected to make a public statement on the discovery of Hatoum’s remains.