Indictment filed against armed Islamic Jihad infiltrator

The Southern District Prosecutor's Office filed indictments last Thursday in the Be'er Sheva District Court, against an Islamic Jihad terrorist from Gaza, charged with committing offenses against state security.

According to the indictment, 20-year-old Samir Abu Sanima joined Islamic Jihad in 2015 and began taking part in training for terror activities. He participated in military practice for firing weapons, sniping and taking over positions and trained in the execution of terrorist attacks against military targets, such as the use of bulldozers and jeeps on the border fence with Israel.

Abu Sanima also participated in digging a Jihad tunnel in the Rafah area about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from Israel, during which he used a drill to excavate the dirt from the tunnel, which was dug toward Israel. Later, Abu Sanima also transferred concrete to the tunnel along with other operatives.

Following the completion of his training, Abu Sanima joined a squad of terrorists involved in guarding against the entry of IDF forces into the Gaza Strip.

According to the indictment, on the night of August 12, 2019, Abu Sanima approached the perimeter fence on the Israeli-Gaza border holding a knife, three Kalashnikov bullets, black military pants, a veil and a Saraya Al-Quds symbol. He jumped over the fence and walked about 30 meters east into Israeli territory. IDF forces raced to the scene and arrested him.

The indictment charged Abu Sanima of two counts of crimes of membership in a terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit crime (murder), prohibited military training, providing means for committing crime, armed infiltration, etc. The prosecution has filed a motion to extend the defendant's arrest until the legal proceedings against him have been completed.