3 Iranians attempting to fly to UK with fake passports arrested

Cypriot authorities arrest 3 Iranian nationals who attempted to travel to UK using fake Czech passports.

Authorities in Cyprus have arrested three Iranian nationals who attempted to travel from the island nation to the UK using fake passports.

Two Iranian men were arrested at Paphos Airport in Cyprus late Friday night while attempting to board a flight to Britain using fake ID cards and fake Czech passports.

The two men, ages 34 and 35, later admitted to Cypriot authorities that they had obtained fake travel documents in Cyprus and tried to use them to reach Britain.

Earlier last week, Cypriot police arrested another Iranian national who also attempted to travel using fake documents, Cyprus Mail reported.