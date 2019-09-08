Lapid: 'Camera Law' is just a racist distraction

The Democratic Union vehemently attacked the government's decision to approve the camera law on Sunday, claiming that the purpose of the law is to "steal the election."

"The Likud's proposal to 'steal the elections' was passed unanimously," the Democratic Union said in a statement. "There's nothing to be surprised by a government made up of submissive rhinos who follow the orders of that extremely corrupt person from Balfour [Prime Minister's residence]. We'll just remind his political partners that [Netanyahu] will soon be gone and you'll need to look at yourselves in the mirror. The Democratic Union will fight the decision with all its strength. We won't allow them to steal the elections."



Labor-Gesher chairman MK Amir Peretz said: "We won't allow Bibi to hijack the elections. If the law passes after three readings, we'll submit a position to the Supreme Court. [The law] is for the sake of intimidating voters in Arab society, a proposal smelling of the pungent smell of racism. [Netanyahu] is prepared to bend the political and legal systems for his benefit."

"The camera law is an invalid law with a red flag hovering over it," Peretz added. "Labor-Gesher is committed to stationing hundreds of activists on Election Day who will prevent Bibi's photographers from hindering citizens from exercising their democratic rights."

MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White) said, "There was not one person in this group of cowards who stood up and told Bibi that the camera law is solely a racist distraction intended to undermine the law."

Blue and White Chairman Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz said: "Anyone who disputes the most basic democratic process should not lead the country. Netanyahu wants to harm the legitimacy of the results of the upcoming elections and is paving the way for chaos on and after Election Day. Blue and White will back every decision of the Central Election Commission and the Attorney General, and fight for the integrity of the elections. The answer to Netanyahu will be found in the voting stations."