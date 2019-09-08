Soccer fans severely wound man in vicious assault

The Yarkon District Police opened an investigation following an assault by soccer fans in Tel Aviv Saturday night.

It is suspected that the victim, a 25-year-old man, shouted at a group of "Hapoel Tel Aviv" fans "Ya'allah Betar," a rallying cry for the rival "Beitar Jerusalem" team. The fans reacted by attacking the man, beating and even stabbing him.

A Magen David Adom called to the scene treated the injured man and transported him to Ichilov Hospital in serious condition.

Medics Yossi Nahon and Moishi Stern said, "On the sidewalk, near the shattered window, the wounded man was lying in a semi-conscious state and bleeding from wounds to his limbs. Together with two doctors who came there with us, we gave him medical treatment that included stopping the life-threatening blood loss and the placing of a tourniquet, and evacuated him to the hospital."

The Israel Police stated that it would "not allow any instance of violence inside or outside of the stadiums."