Netanyahu: Grocery stores have cameras - why shouldn't polls?

PM at weekly Cabinet meeting: "Cameras at the polls for the purity of elections are simple, fair, transparent and just."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke of his visit to London last week at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday.

"The discussions were mainly about Iran and Iran's metastases in our region, and the necessary steps taken and carried out by Israel to the extent possible in coordination with the United States," Netanyahu said, noting that he may be visiting Russia later this week to discuss military coordination with President Putin to avoid confrontation with Russian forces in Syria.

"Of course, this activity does not overlook the Gaza Strip. Overnight IDF fighter jets attacked major terror targets in the depths of the Gaza Strip. We will not tolerate any attempted aggression against us and will work to keep us safe," he added.

Addressing the controversy over the proposed camera law, Netanyahu said that "purity of elections is one of the foundations of democracy. The best way to prevent counterfeiting is to place cameras at all polling stations."

"Today everyone is taking pictures. Everything is documented. Every grocery store has camera documentation, but the same can't be done for polling stations? Having cameras at the polls for the purity of elections are simple, fair, transparent and just. We will bring the matter to the legislature," he added.