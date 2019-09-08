Liberman: Netanyahu, Arab parties cooperating

Yisrael Beyteinu leader MK Avigdor Liberman visited Ma'aleh Adumim Sunday as the guest of Deputy Mayor Boris Grossman.

"I am confident that in the next term we will also be able to include Israeli sovereignty and resolve all problems, including employment, construction and free passage between the communities and Jerusalem," Liberman said after listening to residents' concerns.

Later, Liberman backed the mayor's decision not to allow the establishment of the "Al-Ma'ayan" school in the city. "I think the mayor of Ma'aleh Adumim, the city administrator, and the city council, acted very well when they did not agree to give a Shas school and the Al Ma'ayan network permission to set up a school here. Ma'aleh Adumim is a large city with a pluralistic character. Most of the population is secular and there is no reason to establish a school of god of spring here. That is why we support and identify with this position of the municipality."

Addressing the proposed 'camera law,' Liberman said that "of course, Netanyahu's story is a substitute for 'Arabs are flocking to the polls.' As then, he ran and then later apologized to the Arabs, and it is clear in this case that there is complete coordination between the Likud and the Joint List. Both have a vested interest in burning the fire and constantly bickering about the subject of cameras."

"I keep saying that on the subject of cameras, there is complete coordination with the Arabs: the same Arabs Netanyahu is so worried about, and the Likud party, between Ayman Odeh and Netanyahu. We believe that in addition to the cameras story, we must pass a mandatory voting law. and I keep saying that we will support the camera law. It won't pass, but Yisrael Beyteinu will support it." Liberman added.

"At the same time, we have to make another move and enact the mandatory voting law. There is no reason why those people who get to take off on election day should not fulfill their civic obligation. This is customary in many countries, such as Australia and Belgium, to have this kind of law, and we want the same Australian law - an exact copy - in the State of Israel," he concluded.