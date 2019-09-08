Rabbi Peretz supports camera law

Eudcation Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz announced Sunday that he would support the bill to place cameras at polling stations on election day.
"I intend to vote for the cameras. I am for purity of elections wherever they are." Rabbi Peretz said.
The Education Minister also addressed a tragedy in Yavneh in which a 10-year-old boy committed suicide. "I was very shocked to hear about the 10-year-old boy who committed suicide."
"The Ministry of Education will address this in the most serious and profound way possible in order to maintain friendship and friendship as a value I strongly believe in," Rabbi Peretz added.
